The Catalina is a crepe cocktail dress with a fit and flare silhouette and a v-neckline that flatters all body shapes. The bodice is fitted and tapers in to hug the waist, and the knee-length skirt is playful but polished. This blush sleeveless dress has modest straps wide enough to cover the shoulders and two side pockets. The signature drape of sleek crepe fabric is the raison d\'etre of this elegant fit-and-flare dress featuring always-welcome pockets.