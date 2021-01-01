Catalina Slub Tee

When you have a natural crowd fave, don't you want it in every color and every fabric to wear year-round? Everyone loves a tee-shirt so here it is. Introducing the Catalina Tee. We took our popular Catalina sweater and made your new favorite tee! Fashioned from midweight textured cotton, our Catalina Tee still gives you all the movement and detail you expect but in a lighter weight. Wear it loose, French-tucked, or knot it at your hip. you pick! DETAILS AND CAREChambray neck piecingOpen split sidesLonger back hemOne size fits mostModel is 5'8" and typically wears size 2-4100% CottonMachine wash, tumble dry lowMade in China