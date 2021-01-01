Please click for the Josef Seibel footwear size guide. Slip into the stylish Josef Seibel Catalonia 61 sandal and let the good vibes wash over you. Mini wedge clog with wooden imprint design throughout features a closed, round toe. Genuine leather upper with embossed texture features adjustable buckle at ankle strap. Soft leather lining. Cushioned leather insole. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.