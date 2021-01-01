The Marmot Catalyst 3P Tent is a 3 person tent for camping and hiking. At 6 pounds, this tent has the space you need to stretch out with a friend for snoozing in the backcountry, without weighing you down during the hike. Or grab two friends and you can all sleep inside. The Dual doors and Dual vestibules provide access on both sides of the tent, so you're not crawling over each other during the wee hours of the morning. A footprint is included to help increase the life of your tent and the interior pockets allow for storing the little things. Get outdoors and when you get tired, sleep in this tent. Features of the Marmot Catalyst 3 Person Tent Two D Shaped Doors / Two Vestibules Footprint Included Strategic Clip Placement Provides Larger Interior Volume Seam Taped Full Coverage Fly with Vents Free-Standing Design Seam Taped Catenary Cut Floor Color Coded in. Easy Pitchin. Clips and Poles Lamp Shade Pocket Securely Holds Your Headlamp to Provide Ambient Light Interior Pockets for Small Gear Organization HD Velocity 7000 Series Aluminum Poles Jingle-Free Nylon Zipper Pulls