Stay trendy in this unique riding boot by Journee Collection. This boot features a wide calf design, faux suede material, an almond toe, and a high-low design. The detailed stitching and the horse shoe buckle detail give this shoe a western vibe. The memory foam comfort insole completes the design. Round toe Buckle strap detail Side zip closure 14.5" shaft height, 16.75" opening circumference 1" heel Imported Synthetic upper and sole