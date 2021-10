Expertly crafted in Italy, the Catena Notte Sandal is a timeless silhouette that will compliment your wardrobe for years to come. The silver mirror leather is adorned with small chain embroidery which creates the sophisticated look of the Catena Notte Sandal. The sandal has a lightly cushioned insole that is made for comfort and the small chain straps are set on it's 90 millimeter heel that offer just the right amount of lift.