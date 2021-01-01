The Shoes For Crews Cater II slip-on shoe offers a professional look and slip-resistant protection ideal for all-day wear. Style number: 41526 (Black). Lightweight low-profile work shoe. Water-resistant leather and textile upper. Natural fit construction is designed for most sizes of feet. Slip-on style with side gore panels for easy on and off. Padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Breathable textile lining. Soft toe with removable cushioned textile footbed. Tripguard technology in the outsole features a decreased trip hazard zone that allows fluid movement between slippery environments. Oil and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber outsole meets ASTM F2913-2019 and SATRA Non-Slip Testing. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.