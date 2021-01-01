Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Sunflower Pumpkin Thanksgiving Tote Bag

An adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog holding an autumn flower - a sunflower - in its teeth. Fall pumpkins complete this Thanksgiving holiday design. Cavi dads and fur mamas would be grateful for a lovely representation of their favorite fur baby this holiday season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.