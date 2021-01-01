Alterna Caviar Anti-Ageing Replenishing Moisture Priming Leave-In Conditioner 5 fl. oz

A lightweight leave-in conditioner that detangles & primes fine, dry hair, while improving manageability without added weight. Sets foundation and creates a barrier to keep humidity at arm's length for long-lasting styles. Contains our exclusive Seasilk that helps to replenish, sealing in moisture for hair that looks and feels healthier. Formulated with luxurious Caviar extract, rich in Omega fatty acids, vitamins & minerals to help defend and protect against the factors that cause hair to feel & look older: physical, chemical, & natural aging. Clinically proven to provide thermal protection up to 450°F/232°C & helps extend styles up to 72 hours*. * Based on a clinical study using CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Priming Leave-In conditioner vs. untreated hair.