Treat your locks to the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-In Protein Cream; a deeply restorative, protein-packed formula developed for porous, damaged hair. Synergizing Caviar Extract (one of nature's richest sources of Omega 3 fatty acids) with innovative Caviar Bond Enforcing Technology and the brand's proprietary Age-Control Complex, the no-rinse treatment restores softness, moisture and shine, whilst sealing hair cuticles that have been damaged by chemical processes or physical stress. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, its dose of Algae Extract nourishes and strengthens hair to help minimize further breakage. Expect silky, salon-worthy tresses that feel deeply conditioned and revitalized. Free from parabens, sulphates and synthetic color.