This incredible limited edition TAG Heuer Monaco men's watch is inspired by Steve McQueen and his Porsche 917K in the 1970 film, "Le Mans." Housed in a 38mm square stainless steel case, the precision automatic chronograph has two sub-counters at 3 o'clock and 9 o'clock, as well as a date window shielded by a Perspex crystal. The luxurious, ocean blue crocodile leather strap completes the high-fashion sport look.