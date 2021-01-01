Black PVD stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black PVD bezel. Black dial with black hands and index hour markers. The Armani Exchange logo appears below the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Armani Exchange Cayde Black Dial Mens Watch AX2701.