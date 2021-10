Cannuka 3.2 oz. CBD Nourishing Body Cream DetailsDelightfully smooth, our Nourishing Body Cream provides immediate relief and hydrates skin for hours. Gentle enough to use every day for supple, well-nourished skin. Soothe sunburns in the summer, moisturize dryness in the winter & mdashthis body cream is essential for year-round beautiful, healthy skin. CBD Dosage: 100 mg CBD Ingredients: Distilled Water, Bees Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Emulsifying Wax, Lecithin, Polyglyceryl Oleate, Aloe Vera.