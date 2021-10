BARBER PRO CBD Oil-Infused Sheet Mask

This face mask from BARBER PRO is infused with healing properties and CBD oil to provide anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and anti-redness benefits for stressed skin. With 100% plant-based, vegan ingredients. How To Use. Place mask on clean skin and wear for 20 min Remove and massage excess serum into skinContent + Care. Ingredients: Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Pentylene Glycol, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Glycerin, Hibiscus Esculentus Fruit Extract, Dioscorea Opposita Root Extract, Linum Usitatissimum Seed Extract, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender Oil) Decyl Glucoside, Rosmarinas Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract ImportedSize. 1.05 oz