Get your daily workout in wearing the FP Movement Cblk In It To Win It Leggings. Free People Movement is now FP Movement . FP Movement athletic wear provides the same blend of performance and style that set your workout look apart. High-waist with color-blocking design. Four-way stretch that holds you in. Figure flattering seams. 89% polyester, 11% elastane. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 12 in Outseam: 33 in Inseam: 24 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.