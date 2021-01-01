From fp movement
FP Movement Cblk In It To Win It Leggings
Get your daily workout in wearing the FP Movement Cblk In It To Win It Leggings. Free People Movement is now FP Movement . FP Movement athletic wear provides the same blend of performance and style that set your workout look apart. High-waist with color-blocking design. Four-way stretch that holds you in. Figure flattering seams. 89% polyester, 11% elastane. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 12 in Outseam: 33 in Inseam: 24 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.