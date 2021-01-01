Correct and conceal while treating both the cause and the symptoms of damaged nails. One coat effectively masks imperfections while regenerating nail keratin to help nails grow stronger and healthier. CC Coat is an intensive all-in-one treatment with immediate and long lasting results. Directions: Apply one or two coats to clean bare nails. For Deep nourishment apply twice a wee Color Club CC Coat Correct & Conceal 0.5 oz - Womens Color Club Nail Polishes - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.