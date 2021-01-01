Erborian CC Cream - Golden 1.5 oz

Erborian's high-tech low-maintenance CC Crème enhances your skin's natural complexion for a radiant finish. The CC Crème's initial white pigments transform to match your skin tone when blended into the skin for a seamless shade match and a more even-looking complexion that looks like you've applied a filter. Enriched with Centella Asiatica, this CC Cream helps hydrate and protect your skin. It comes with broad-spectrum SPF 25 to help shield your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays that cause dark spots and wrinkles. If you're looking for a light coverage and radiant finish, the CC Crème is a makeup bag staple! For a flawless complexion, the CC Cream helps: Blur the appearance of pores and imperfections Even out your skin tone Enhance your skin's natural radiance Always formulated without: Parabens Sulfates Phtalates