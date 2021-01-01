IT Cosmetics CC + Illiumination SPF50 - Medium - 1.08oz - Ulta Beauty

CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+ works beautifully as your full-coverage foundation, hydrating anti-aging serum, and SPF 50+ physical sunscreen—plus it features micronized light-reflecting pigments to give you glowing skin without glitter or shimmer! This best-selling color correcting cream provides clinically tested hydration while diffusing the appearance of skin imperfections for flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack. Infused with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, CC+ Cream Illumination reduces the appearance of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness on skin, dark circles under eyes and large pores—and leaves your complexion with a radiant, supple, flawless-looking finish. It’s truly your multitasking makeup must-have for radiant complexion perfection! How to Use: Apply 1-2 pumps of CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ to clean skin using your favorite IT Cosmetics makeup brush. Can be used as your moisturizer, anti-aging serum, concealer, foundation and sunscreen, based on your coverage needs. For best results, apply a smooth, even layer to your face, neck, and décolleté for complexion perfection. Beauty tip: Focus on parts of your face that may need the most coverage first, such as under your eyes, around your nose and mouth, chin and center of forehead - all of which typically require color correction for acne or uneven skin tone. Color: Neutral Medium.