CC Skywave SSB AM FM Shortwave NOAA Weather + Alert Scannable VHF Aviation Band and Single Side Bands Small Battery Operated Portable Travel Radio

One of the smallest multiband radios with SSB. Full Range AM, FM, NOAA Weather band plus Alert, Shortwave (1711-29999kHz) with Single Side Band and VHF Aviation (Airband). Single Side Band is an efficient and reliable way to get long range information when Internet, phone or satellite is not available. Single Side Band in not available on your smartphone which makes it the ultimate off the grid backup communication system. Digitally tuned multiband receiver with superior sensitivity & selectivity enhanced by multiple bandwidth settings. Selectable fast or fine tuning on all bands (except weather). Direct frequency entry, auto scan and store, 400 memories. 10 aviation memories can be scanned for activity. Clock with 12/24 hour format, alarm, rotary volume and tuning knob. Lighted LCD display, Stereo headphone jack and fold-out back stand. High quality CC Buds Earphones, faux leather radio carry case and 23 portable Shortwave reel ant