Honest Beauty CC Tinted Moisturizer with Vitamin C Broad Spectrum - SPF 30 - Alabaster - 1 fl oz

This multi-tasking miracle worker provides the benefits of mineral SPF, skincare, and makeup all in one flawless step. The clean sunscreen protects skin from the harsh rays and defends against blue light, while the skin-loving formula soothes, nourishes, and moisturizes skin all day. Infused with Vitamin C, the lightweight, breathable skin tint is designed to color correct and diffuse the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, pores, and uneven skin tone for a smooth, radiant complexion. Available in 9 blendable, luminous shades designed with 5percent pigment to complement a wide range of skin tones and undertones + provide the benefits of a sunscreen without the white cast. Made With: Mineral sunscreen: Physical SPF for UVA/UVB protection + helps defend against blue light SPF 30: free from chemical sunscreens including chemical boosters like Butyloctyl Salicylate Vitamin C: known to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone Allantoin: soothes + moisturizes Specialty Powders + Blurring spheres: help fill lines + blur imperfections Made Without: Parabens Phthalates Talc Synthetic Fragrances Chemical Sunscreens How to use: Apply me in a smooth even layer to your (cleansed + moisturized) face and neck, or just on those areas where you want more color correction. Build me up + blend me to perfection Tip: Product may take some time to warm up to the skin. Please wait for it to dry to a smooth, velvety texture. Blend it out with a brush or makeup sponge for a sheer, lightweight coverage. Caring Caution: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. In case of irritation, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Recycling Information: Tube: 51percent post consumer recycled plastic Carton is made from recyclable, tree-free paper made with upcycled sugarcane. How To Recycle: 1. Remove the cap and pump from the tube. 2. Discard the cap and pump. 3. Be sure to completely rinse out the product from the tube before recycling. Curious to learn more, check out your local recycling center. For US only. Ingredients: Alabaster, Terra, Dune, Oro, Sahara and Tundra Active ingredients: Titanium Dioxide 2.4percent Zinc Oxide 13percent Inactive ingredients: Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Neopentyl Glycol Diethylhexanoate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate,Propanediol, Cetyl Dimethicone,Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Glycerin, Jojoba Esters, Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax, Sodium Chloride, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-10 Pentaisostearate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Silica, Lauroyl Lysine , Isostearic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Allantoin, Cetyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Polyglycerin-3, Dimethicone, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Mica (CI 77019),Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499) Mojave, Sonoran and Sol Active ingredients: Zinc Oxide 13percent Inactive Ingredients: Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Neopentyl Glycol Diethylhexanoate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate,Propanediol, Cetyl Dimethicone,Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate, Jojoba Esters, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax, Sodium Chloride, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-10 Pentaisostearate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Silica, Lauroyl Lysine , Isostearic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Allantoin, Cetyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Polyglycerin-3, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Mica (CI 77019) Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), May Contain: Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985). Color: Tundra Fair.