IT Cosmetics CC Veil SPF 50 Foundation Cushion Compact

What is it: IT Cosmetics CC+ Veil Beauty Fluid Foundation is your SPF 50+ sunscreen; sheer-to-medium, buildable-coverage foundation; antiaging serum; moisturizer; and primer. It's formulated to brighten the appearance of your complexion, improve the look of skin tone, and help to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines. So lightweight, it feels like nothing on your skin while giving you hydrating coverage. The innovative fluid-filled cushion compact allows you to use just the amount of product needed for each application and makes carrying easy. Who is it for: Anyone who wants foundation that feels light as air on the skin, plus antiaging benefits and full sun protection. Anyone who wants a healthy-looking, radiant complexion. Why is it different: Infused with ingredients, including peptides; niacin; hyaluronic acid; vitamins A, C, and E; and hydrolyzed collagen, CC+ Veil Beauty Fluid Foundation brightens and color-corrects skin while providing skin-care benefits. A new concept in foundation and skin care, CC+ Veil combines color pigments with Drops of Light Technology to give you sheer-to-medium buildable coverage with a bright, luminous finish. The SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sunscreen protects your skin from the sun without looking or feeling heavy. The innovative cushion compact allows for the thin consistency of this hydrating fluid to dispense onto the included sponge or foundation brush (not included) without being over applied. Both the compact and foundation are created to help you get your most beautiful, hydrated skin at home or on the go. How do I use it: Apply to clean skin or over moisturizer (not included) to even out skin tone and get a luminous finish. From IT Cosmetics. Includes: