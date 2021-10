Cute gift to show your support for congenital diaphragmatic hernia awareness: turquoise awareness ribbon product. CDH product for congenital diaphragmatic hernia patients Congenital diaphragmatic hernia awareness product for people having this diaphragm disease: congenital diaphragmatic hernia awareness t-shirt turquoise ribbon. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia gift for someone diagnosed with CDH Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem