Sleek, 14-karat gold-plated hardware polishes this sophisticated two-tone satchel done up in lavish crosshatched leather. Designed with a smaller silhouette, this bag features an optional, adjustable shoulder strap and a spacious interior with plenty of pockets for organizing your essentials in fabulous style. Style Name: Kate Spade New York 'Cedar Street - Small Hayden' Leather Satchel. Style Number: 899756 14.