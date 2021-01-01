Cedrat Pure Cleanser 5 fl. oz.

L’OCCITANE reveals a refreshing men’s skincare collection, made with energizing extracts of organic Corsican cedrat.The Pure Cleanser is a multi-action deep cleansing gel which:- Intensely cleanses the skin with natural exfoliating particles- Effectively removes impurities and dead cells to immediately refine the skin's texture- Neutralizes shine and leaves the skin clean and softTested under dermatological supervision. Non-comedogenic. Suitable for normal to combination skin.. About this range: The men's face care ritual is incomplete without one of L'OCCITANE's creams or after-shave balms. From invigorating Verdon to soothing Cade, a variety of products are available to choose from.