Mizensir 3.3 oz. Celebes Wood Eau de Parfum An imaginary journey to Celebes Island, also known as Sulawesi. A profusion of spices and woods, dense and powerful as one entered an extraordinary forest at the other end of the world. The sun is at its zenith, the heat awakens the scents and from the dawn, we can already perceive the scents of rare essences. One advances little by little and the smells intensify: burning cinnamon barks, intoxicating cardamom seeds. Then it is the turn of white p.