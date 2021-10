CELEBRATE NEURODIVERSITY! Designed by The Persnickety Owl, an artist who is #ActuallyAutistic! Because we need more than Autism Awareness, we need to celebrate and highlight neurodiversity and neurodivergent Individuals! FOR AUTISTIC PRIDE DAY AND BEYOND! Because for many of us, Autistic Pride Day is every day. Perfect for moms (mums), dads, grandparents, siblings, caregivers, and therapists! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem