There is nothing worse than siblings fighting, the sibling thanksgiving tee helps bring a little humor into the mix. This funny Thanksgiving gift is perfect for the sibling who always has your back! Sibling thanksgiving tee is a funny apparel that you can use to mock your siblings during thanksgiving dinner. You don't have to reach for the wine, just slip into this Thanksgiving tee and get ready for some good laughs!! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem