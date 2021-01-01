Jimmy Choo Celeste Ostrich Feather Satin Clutch

Dazzling crystal trim and plush plumes of ostrich feathers add an Art Deco-inspired elegance to this satin clutch. Removable shoulder chain Top clasp Silvertone hardware 1 interior compartment Satin Trim: Ostrich feather/crystal Made in Italy SIZE 8"W x 4.25"H x 2"D ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Jimmy Choo made his start with a made-to-order shoe boutique in London's East End for private clients, including royals, celebrities and socialites. Building a loyal following, the designer officially launched the brand in 1996, with Choo's niece, Sandra Choi, coming on board as creative director. Today, the label continues to deliver finely crafted, ultra-glamorous accessories, including handbags and sunglasses. Handbags - Jimmy Choo Handbags > Jimmy Choo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jimmy Choo. Color: Black.