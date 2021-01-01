retrofete Celestia Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS) retrofete Celestia Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% lycra. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Front gold tone chain link accent. Sequin embellishments throughout. Skirt measures approx 17 in length. Imported. ROFR-WQ30. HL21-3228. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.