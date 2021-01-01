Rebecca Minkoff Celestial Edie Suede Studded Shoulder Bag

Elevated with a mixture of round, star and moon shaped studs, this suede crossbody flaunts the signature lobster clasp trim. Flap with magnetic snap closure Silvertone hardware One back slip pocket Three interior compartments Two interior zip pockets Authenticity card included Dust bag included Suede Lining: Cotton/polyester Imported SIZE Adjustable chain strap, 11"-21" drop Weight, about 2.3 lbs 12"W x 7"H x 3.5"D. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Rebecca Minkoff > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Minkoff. Color: Seaweed.