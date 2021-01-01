JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Celia Compact Rib Cropped Wide Leg Pant in Taupe. - size XS (also in L, S) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Celia Compact Rib Cropped Wide Leg Pant in Taupe. - size XS (also in L, S) Self: 88% tencel 12% spandexContrast Fabric: 95% tencel 5% spandex. Made in USA. Hand wash. Elastic waistband. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. 16.5 at the knee breaks to 22 at the leg opening. JDAR-WP19. 421-4061-ST. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.