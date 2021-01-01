PatBO Celia Cutout Maxi Dress in Multi. - size 6 (also in 0, 2, 8) PatBO Celia Cutout Maxi Dress in Multi. - size 6 (also in 0, 2, 8) Poly blend. Made in Brazil. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closureLace-up back tie closure. Padded shoulders and blouson sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Pleated bodice with accent ring. Sheen satin finishBack cut-out and hem slit. PBTO-WD88. VEL18930US. PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of our Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans who are empowered by the skills they have acquired through PatBO.