Give a sporty finish to your look with the PUMA Cell Endura Rebound sneakers feature a leather and textile upper with classic CELL technology for a smooth and easy ride. Textile lining and cushioned footbed. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 0.7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.