Rose gold-tone 18kt rose gold case with a brown tobacco leather strap. Fixed domed and fluted rose gold-tone 18kt rose gold bezel. Black guilloche dial with rose gold-tone arrow-shaped hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: date. Rolex Calibre 3165 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3130, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid, screw down case back. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm. Pin buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Cellini Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Cellini Black Dial 18K Rose Gold Automatic Mens Watch 50515BKSBRL.