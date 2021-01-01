18kt white gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt everose gold bezel with diamond set. Black dial with white gold alpha-style shape hands and diamond-tipped index hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Rolex Calibre 3132 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3130, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant domed sapphire crystal crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Cellini Time Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Cellini Time Black Diamond Dial Ladies Alligator Leather Watch 50709BKDL.