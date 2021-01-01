Legology Cellu-Lite Salon Secret for Legs 3.38 fl oz in Beauty: NA. Legology Cellu-Lite Salon Secret for Legs 3.38 fl oz in Beauty: NA. A golden oil packed with only the finest, most potent ingredients, Legology's Cellu-Lite Salon Secret for Legs is the ultimate aromatherapy massage blend. Loaded with the same detoxifying and stimulating oils used by massage therapists during leg contouring treatments, it delivers fast, noticeable results as part of a contouring routine, helping you feel ultimately more streamlined, nimble, and confident.. Flushes trapped fluid from areas of cellulite, puffiness or congestion. Formulated with a blend of Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Grapefruit Oil and Chinese Geranium Oil. Paraben-free. 3.38 fl oz. Apply directly to areas of congestion, cellulite and puffiness and gently massage in, kneading with fingers. Can be used with a body brush. Drop a few drops into bath for a detoxifying effect. LEGR-WU9. CL100. Legology is a dedicated leg care brand developed by renowned beauty writer Kate Shapland, aka The Legologist. A beauty writer for 25 years, Kate is passionate about leg care, believing that cellulite is often the symptom of a lazy lymph and best addressed with an integrated approach that includes daily stimulating massage. Her aim is to create a cohesive topical approach to optimize the lymph and lighten the legs, improving their overall beauty and wellbeing and supporting a complementary lifestyle.