Elemis Cellular Recovery Anniversary Collection

*Worth £140.00* Put together to celebrate 10 years of the innovative Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules, the Cellular Recovery Anniversary Collection by Elemis is a must have. Presented in a lavish keep-sake box, this set boasts a tub of Rose Capsules for the day and a tub of Lavender Capsules for the evening, both containing an innovative serum which works to repair and replenish the skin. Complete with cute travel jars for when you're on the go. K.D. This set contains the following products: Elemis Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Rose Capsules - 60 Capsules Working to restore a youthful bloom to your skin, the Rose Capsules reduce the visible signs of ageing whilst injecting skin with a refreshing vitality. Elemis Cellular Recovery Lavender Capsules - 60 Capsules Designed to restore cell metabolism whilst enhancing cell repairing over night, these capsules work to re-balance stressed skin to leave your complexion soft, supple and younger looking. Elemis Mini Travel Jars x2 These empty mini travel jars are perfect for taking away - they store a week's worth of capsules, meaning you can enjoy healthy, nourished skin wherever you are! Please Note: Not suitable for use while pregnant.