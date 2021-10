Be an absolute stunner this season and step out in the Vince Camuto Celvina wedge heel sandal. Leather embossed with a crocodile pattern. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle. Vamp strap with metal rivets along the seams. Synthetic lining, footbed, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: • Heel Height: 4.13 in • Platform Height: 1.37 in Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.