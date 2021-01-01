Plasma (high-tech) ceramic case with a silver-tone stainless steel with plasrma ceramics inserts bracelet. Fixed plasma (high-tech) stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. ETA Caliber 956.112 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 28 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 16 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 111.0928.3.013. Rado Centrix Grey Dial Stainless Steel and Ceramic Ladies Watch R30928132.