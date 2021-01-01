For lovers of all things Great design for Brother Cephalic Disorders support, Cephalic Disorders Niece, Cephalic Disorders nephew, Cephalic Disorders son, Cephalic Disorders daughter, Cephalic Disorders baby, K12Cephalic Disorders Brother, Cephalic Disord 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.