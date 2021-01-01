Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Oval Cushioned Paddle Brush

Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Oval Cushioned Paddle Brush - Add softness and luster using ion technology with the Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Oval Cushioned Paddle Brush by Olivia Garden. Features Oval Paddle brush Combination of natural boar & ionic bristles Ion technology Soft & comfortable cushion Benefits Great for styling and detangling Controls flyaways & achieves a shiny finish Can be used on dry or wet hair Gentle on hair and scalp Great for extensions - Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Oval Cushioned Paddle Brush