Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, One Size

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:A moisturizing cream supercharged with 5-cera complex that helps visibly strengthens skin and shield from water and moisture loss.Solutions for:- Dryness- Loss of firmness and elasticityIf you want to know moreâ¦Now supercharged with 5-cera complex, this deeply moisturizing cream is even more effective at visibly strengthening skin and preventing dryness in harsh climates. It also improves the condition of an irritated skin barrier caused by environmental aggressors. This cream is for normal, dry, and very dry skin experiencing dryness, itchiness, roughness, and discomfort.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:Ceramides are our skin's natural protection barrier. They are composed of intercellular lipids that act as skin's defense against environmental aggressors and maintain moisture levels. Think of your skin as a brick wall: when it is first built, it is strong and sturdy. Over time, it needs fortification to remain strong. As we age, we lose ceramides, leading to a decrease in elasticity and moisture.Suggested Usage:-Warm Ceramidin Cream with your hands and gently press into your face for better absorption. -Size:1.69 oz/ 50 mLIngredients: -5-Cera Complex: Thoroughly moisturizes and strengthens skin.-Bifida Ferment Lysate, Beetroot, and Hyaluronic Acid: Keep skin moisturized.Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Poly(C6-14 Olefin), Hydrogenated Polydecene, Methyl Trimethicone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Vegetable Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Ceramide NP, Stearic Acid, Algae Extract, Eclipta Prostrata Leaf Extract, Cetearyl Glucoside, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Butylene Glycol, C12-16 Alcohols, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Malt Extract, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Throbroma Caco (Cocoa) Seed Extract, Curuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Extract, Ulmus Davidiana Root Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Cynara Scolymus (Artichoke) Leaf Extract, Pteris Multifida Extract, Artemisia Vulgaris Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Pyracantha Fortuneana Fruit Extract, Glycerly Polymethacrylate, Cholesterol, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Fructooligosaccharides, Beta-Glucan, Dextrin, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-51, Raffinose, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Folic Acid, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Oil, Tromethamine, Ceramide AP, Ceramide AS, Ceramide NS, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Ceramide EOP.