INIKA Certified Organic BB Cream - Tan 30ml

INIKA Certified Organic BB Cream contains the highest percentage of Certified Organic ingredients (80%) in a BB Cream. BB Creams generally have a smoother consistency than a liquid foundation. It’s a multi-tasking 3-in-1 formula - a silky primer, moisturiser and foundation - all in one product. INIKA BB Cream contains Prickly Pear, Pomegranate, Avocado and Jojoba Oils to moisturise and hydrate skin while providing coverage. Prickly Pear Oil moisturises and softens the skin, intensely hydrating the skin. It is deeply penetrating – helping create soft, younger looking skin. Tightens pores and has essential fatty acids to help keep the collagen layer of your skin moist and healthy. Suitable for all skin types. Tan - For medium to dark skin with olive undertones. Perfect for tanned and olive skin. A partner for Freedom in our Loose and Baked Mineral Foundation range.