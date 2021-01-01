Ceviche Causa Rellena Lomo Saltado Anticucho Peru Shirt T-Shirt

Lomo Saltado Its preparation is with beef tenderloin, chili, onion, tomato and french fries; Its creation was born from the mixture of Peruvian and Chinese food. Without a doubt, its flavor makes it one of the most delicious Creole dishes in the country Grilled chicken It is one of the most consumed dishes of Peruvian cuisine, they sell it everywhere and its peculiar taste of the hot-baked chicken from the embers accompanied by french fries makes it the favorite of many. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem