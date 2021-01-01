CF Dabbing Dolphin Fights Cystic Fibrosis Tank Top

Features a dolphin warrior that fights Cystic Fibrosis yet still dancing happily and doing the popular dabbing dab pose. Bubbles around him have Cystic Fibrosis awareness ribbons. Makes a Cystic Fibrosis gift for warrior who battle with CF. Makes a Cystic Fibrosis gift for warrior, men, women, friend or family of those who battle with CF. Wear it on Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Day, Month and all year long to raise awareness and hopefully find cure. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem