CFIKTE Portable Small Flame Light Bluetooth Speaker/Creative Simple Flame Bluetooth Audio/Wireless Sound for Outdoor Camping, Desktop, Bedside, etc.

Flashing flame light, this LED camping light produces flashing flame-like lighting, creating a romantic atmosphere for indoor and outdoor activities, incredible decoration for the bedroom, living room, corridor, is a must for vacation, holiday, party Products, barbecue, camping, etc. Bluetooth connection, connect your phone or tablet instantly, up to 33 feet. The speaker automatically reconnects to the last used device. Compact size allows you to easily move from one room to another. Rechargeable battery: fast charging, integrated 7.4V 1800mA lithium battery can be fully charged in 3 hours, fully charged to power the speaker for up to 8 hours, enjoy long-lasting high-quality music and flashing flame lights. Sound and sound quality: crisp high notes and deep bass, this small speaker is amazing. Huge stereo sound: Enjoy clear audio and impressive volume, powered by a five-watt drive. Listen to the rising and low points of all your favorite tracks. Warm yellow LED lights, each LE