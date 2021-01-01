Franklin CFX Pro Ronald Acuña Pro Batting Gloves, Men's, Large, Yellow

PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGIES CFX Acuna Pro Batting Gloves provides a smooth, seamless feel with a one piece leather palm with a superior grip PITTARDS® DIGITAL® sheepskin leather maintains softness and tactility in all conditions Dual-layered lycra-flex bridge provides lightweight flexibility across the knuckle back and side-flex areas Tectonic fit inserts accommodate flex while QUAD-FLEX creasing decreases material buildup between your hand and the bat handle Floating thumb technology increases glove flexibility and adaptability