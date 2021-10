Chaco Canyon Kingman Turquoise Hammered Hoop Dangle Earrings Generations of artistry and craftsmanship come together in this textured, turquoise-accented loop, a modern showcase of traditional design. Approx. 2-9/16"L x 1-11/16"W Stamped .925; sterling silver; oxidized Pierced with clutch backs Handcrafted Designed and Crafted in the USA Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Kingman Turquoise: Freeform (20x11mm)