LoveShackFancy Chai Dress in Pink. - size 0 (also in 2, 6, 8) LoveShackFancy Chai Dress in Pink. - size 0 (also in 2, 6, 8) 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Elastic neckline and cuffs and raw cut trim throughout. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. LESH-WD406. D1028-730. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.