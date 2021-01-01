Ettika Chain Earring Set in Metallic Gold. Ettika Chain Earring Set in Metallic Gold. 18k gold plated earrings. Hinge and post back closures. Crystal embellishments throughout. Set of 3. Measures approx 1.5 - 3 dangling. Imported. ETTI-WL853. ES291.CLR.G. Ettika was dreamt to life with a few meaningful words in mind: Give. Wear. Stack. Love. Ettika fashioners, Ettie Rafaeli and Joey Rafaeli feed their design drive with daily inspirations and delights soaked up while living the sunny Los Angeles California lifestyle. From the sandy beaches of Malibu, to the neon bright sparkling city lights of Tinseltown, the designers naturally incorporate a kiss of the LA laid-back-luxe lifestyle into each inspired piece.